[Series] Emilia Clarke admits that she is afraid to reveal something about Secret Invasion

We have known for a long time that actress Emilia Clarke is part of the cast of “Secret Invasion”, the Marvel Studios series that is about to begin filming. However, absolutely nothing is officially known about the role he will play in it. Rumors place her as a “very competent spy” who is “well trained and intelligent”, which points us in the line of Agibail Brand, but there is nothing confirmed.

At least Clarke has confirmed her involvement in the series, and has even explained what led her to want to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now she talks about what would be the first consequences of having landed in the UCM.

Sale

Star Wars novel Ahsoka

Find out what happened to Ahsoka Tano since she left The Jedi Order at the end of The Clone Wars and before reappearing as Operative Fulcrum in the animated series Rebels

Speaking for the Happy Sad Confused Podcast Emilia Clarke acknowledged that lives with a certain “fear” of making a mistake when speaking or saying something about their involvement in the project. He also reveals that one of the first things he had to do was hold a meeting with the Marvel security team:

Yes. The first people I spoke with Marvel after landing the role were their security team… In fact, I live with the fear that something is going to happen, and that I am going to say something, and that they will be upset. But, I play a character that I’m super into everything.

In the interview they have also asked him about his jump into the Marvel Universe. Although his name has come to sound for some project, and he came to be associated with Sharon Carter in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, he acknowledges that this has been the first approach he has really had with the Marvel Universe:

I don’t know what happened, I could have introduced myself and no one has told me … No, this is my first touch [audición] with Marvel. I feel for the whole time I was with ‘Game of Thrones’; one would imagine that, assuming myself … [Marvel Studios] i wouldn’t want to fuck someone who’s in the middle of a big franchise out of respect, or they just thought i was a bitch until now [risas].

The Marvel series does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to reach Disney + in 2022.

Via information | Happy Sad Confused | The Playlist