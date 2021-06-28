[Series] Dougray Scott won’t return for Batwoman season 3

Last night the final episode of the second season of “Batwoman”. The 18-episode season that had featured actress Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder, the new superhero Batwoman, was coming to an end. After this ending, and without really seeing anything especially revealing about his character in the last episodes, the showrunner of the series confirms that the actor Dougray Scott will not return for season three.

Spoilers notice for the end of the second season of Batwoman

…

..

.

The person in charge of playing Jacob Kane, Kate Kane’s father, since the first season and who had been a regular, leaves the series after two seasons. Dougray Scott’s last appearance as Jacob Kane came in Batwoman’s second season episode 16, “Rebirth,” in which he disbanded Crows and was arrested for helping Alice. Scott did not appear in last week’s episode, “Kane, Kate,” nor in the season two finale, “Power.”

Having Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane in Batwoman was incredibly special to all of us, ”says Caroline Dries, showrunner of the series. An actor with his pedigree and reputation elevates any project, and he had great chemistry with his co-stars. We loved telling the story of Commander Kane over the last two seasons, and we will always leave the door open for him to return. We wish him the best.

According to Dries, the decision to remove Jacob from the series makes sense for several reasons, especially since it concludes the importance of The Crows / Los Cuervos, the police organization that Jacob led.

Obviously, the character had a very intense story, ”explains the showrunner. The story lent itself to shutting down the Crows because this season we took a very tough stance on police brutality and used the Crows to represent the metaphor for that. For us, the story could only end to Ryan’s satisfaction [si los Crows] they closed completely. For us, there was no version of the Crows that could exist that felt good; that felt like a compromise. Once we made that decision – and Kate is obviously not staying on the show – this Jacob character had run its course, for better or worse, through that story line. So it turned out it was mutual [con Scott]. We ended up being able to write a good ending for Jacob, knowing beforehand that that’s what we were going to do. I am very satisfied with the way the story worked out for him. It allowed us to give Dougray some really nice things towards the end. “

The character Jacob Kane is not the only one to leave the series. The actress Wallis Day, who was commissioned to play Kate Kane, the original Batwoman after Ruby Rose’s departure, is also saying goodbye to Gotham City for the time being. In yesterday’s finale, “Power,” Kate explains that He leaves to search for his missing cousin, Bruce Wayne.

Ruby Rose originally debuted as Kate Kane / Batwoman during the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover event back in 2018. Rose went on to star in her own Batwoman spinoff series, which premiered on The CW in 2019. However, Rose abruptly left the series. after its first season. After this fact, Javicia Leslie was cast as the new main character of the second season, Ryan Wilder, who assumes the mantle of Batwoman in Kate’s absence. Leslie will return as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman in the third season, which is scheduled to premiere next October.

The second season has ended with a shot of the various artifacts of Batman’s villains arriving in a Gotham river, including the Penguin’s umbrella or the Mad Hatter’s hat. Finally, the Poison Ivy vines could be seen reaching the river bank and beginning to move.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly