[Series] Donald Faison to be Professor Utonium in the Powerpuff Girls series

The new live action series from The CW network dedicated to The Powerpuff Girls to a new trailer. As reported by Variety, the actor Donald faison (“Scrubs”, “Skyline”) joins the cast of the pilot episode of the series to play Professor Utonium, that is, the creator and father of these.

The media adds that the series will not be titled The Powerpuff Girls, or The Powerpuff Girls or The Powerpuff Girls as the series was titled in different Spanish-speaking countries, but has now been renamed simply as “Powerpuff”.

According to Variety, Faison’s Professor Utonium describes himself as “flamboyant, elegant and narcissistic. He is a genius scientist who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Faced with the midlife crisis, he is determined to repair his relationships with his grown daughters. “

Faison thus joins a cast in which we already have Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles and Yana Perrault as Buttercup.

Based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken, the new series sees the young female superheroines as disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to having to fight crime, and raises a new question: Will they agree to meet now that does the world need you more than ever?

Via information | Variety