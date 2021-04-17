[Series] Dominic Purcell Announces Leaving Legends of Tomorrow Series

On May 2, the sixth season of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”. Thus the most extravagant return of the Arrowverse, in which now the protagonists will face off with the aliens. A season that will pick up right where it left off the previous season, after defeating Destinations and with the disappearance of Sara.

This good news for fans of the series is further clouded by the news given by the actor Dominic purcell, who has played the character Mick Rory / Heat Wave since the series’ inception, leaving the series after what appears to be a fight with the studio. This is what he commented in an Instagram post a few hours ago:

The deal is not done. I have no interest. Whatever is effective they pull at the corporate level. I’m leaving Legends of Tomorrow. It has been a total pleasure and a humbling experience to bring the iconic DC Comics character, Heatwave / Mick Rory to life. I have crushed this character, no actor in the world could have done better. Time to turn the page and see how the shit unfolds. Caity Lotz and Nick Zano take care of the arriving children. They need education. They are a number – teach them not to depend on the loyalty of the studio. The studio doesn’t care. The work ethic and talent of the actors should give them the confidence to question authority… Much love to all. I’m not forgetting how lucky I am… .. Actors, send me a private message.

A clear and direct message, with allusions to the “loyalty” to the study and in which he claims to have the ability to sometimes also know how to look for oneself, which clearly indicates that there has been some kind of internal dispute. At the moment, we do not know how long we will continue to see it in the series, much less, what exactly happened.

Meanwhile, we look at that Sunday, May 2, that season premiere episode whose synopsis is as follows: