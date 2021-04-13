[Series] Does Wyatt Russell point to a Chris Evans appearance in Falcon & Winter Soldier?

An issue that has not yet been addressed in the UCM, and that many hope it will solve “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, is that it happened with Steve Rogers / Captain America. The first episode of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series left a little joke about Cap’s whereabouts and It is still a real unknown what has happened to him. A question that is increasingly relevant considering how the idea of ​​Captain America’s legacy evolves with the events of the series.

Steve Rogers is not the protagonist of this series, and therefore it is normal that it is an absence, but many wonder if we will end up seeing it at the end of the series. This question about the possible reappearance of Steve Rogers has been raised directly with the actor Wyatt russell the one in charge of giving life to John Walker, and consequently new Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What is interesting is the answer he has given, since it gives rise to certain interpretations.

During a recent interview for BBC Radio 1, the actor was asked if he has ever met actor Chris Evans on occasion, while the interviewer joked about the value of a meme of an image of the two together. The actor has responded by alluding to what we will have to wait for at the end of the series. It may not mean anything, but it will be time to wait

Have I met Chris Evans? I think so. I don’t think I ever ‘shook hands’, but I think I have bumped into him somewhere and made eye contact. That counts as being a stalker, that doesn’t count as knowing someone. But, I guess so. You just have to wait for the end of the series and then everyone will say, ‘Oh wow’.

Possibly a simple way to prime and build tension until the end of the series, but it is clear that they will play with that idea until Friday of next week.

Via information | BBC Radio 1