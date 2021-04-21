[Series] Dave Bautista says no to a Drax series and is still interested in being Bane

The actor Dave Bautista is these days of promotion of the movie “Army of the Dead” / “Army of the Dead”, the next film by Zack Snyder that will be released in May, hence the participation of Bautista. Thus, this past weekend participated in the Justice Con which was also director Snyder, and where not only spoke of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” In turn, Bautista is granting various promotional campaigns.

In these talks, the actor shared some ideas about his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where we know that he gives life to Drax the Destroyer as part of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and to this is also added some half-threat of making the leap to the DC universe to give the villain bane.

Dave Bautista says no to a Drax series

One of the issues that is giving the most to talk about in the recent statements of Dave Bautista is that he has expressed his deeper and more direct not to do a solo series dedicated to Drax the Destroyer for Disney +.

He also confirmed that he was quite upset when he saw that no Guardian of the Galaxy got their own series.

Honestly, if they offered me a series, I would not do it. Not even close to making a television series playing Drax. It’s a makeup nightmare. I would feel miserable. Yes, that makeup is not funny. It’s horrible so I’m not going to sign up to do a series where I’m wearing that makeup every day.

In the same talk, Bautista said he was initially annoyed that none of the characters that are part of the Guardians property had their own series. In fact, he commented that he planned to produce a series of tweets speaking out against the decision until he decided not to.

Yes, I was surprised. I got on my Twitter for a second and started criticizing them for not making … any Guardians characters [de la Galaxia] had a television series. How can that happen? There are so many interesting characters in that world. I do not get it. But then I thought, I don’t know what they have in mind and I don’t know what they have planned, I understand that they take all their headliner characters, and they gave them series, so I don’t want to take that away from them just because I’m bitter at that no one in our series [obtuviese una].

It should be noted, although Bautista does not say anything, that they did announce projects about the Guardians for Disney +, such as the live-action short series “I am about Groot” and the Christmas special “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”.

In the interview, Dave Bautista also praised Disney for rehire James Gunn: “They took a step back and did the right thing and that’s a great statement. I am very proud of them, it was not easy ”.

He proposed to Warner to be Bane

Beyond playing the Guardian of the Galaxy, Bautista acknowledges that in his sights there is a dream character: Bane. The iconic Batman villain is in his sights, and it is not the first time that he comments on this idea because in 2019 he already joked about the idea on his Twitter, and in July of last year he also indicated that he did everything possible to get him cast the role of Bane in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” without success.

During the “Spotlight on Dave Bautista” section of Justice Con, the actor was asked what character he would like to play in the DC Universe. Bautista immediately responded with a story showing his commitment to the role of Bane:

Oh, it would be Bane all day. I have not hidden anything about it. I’m so looking forward to playing Bane that I went to Warner Bros., had a date with them, had a date with DC, walked in the door and said, ‘I want to play Bane. I’m not kidding’. They were kind of like, ‘Woah, we’re not even casting for Bane.’ I said ‘I don’t care, I’m going to play it.’

Some wishes that we well know have ended in nothing, but Bautista still harbors hope.

