[Series] Date for Stargirl season 2 and the latest Supergirl episodes

The CW chain has announced its programming for this summer and this leaves us news for the Arrowverso series, the DC Comics series that are part of the television network.

Within the entire series grid, one especially stands out, as this programming reveals that the August 10 the second season of “Stargirl”. They had advanced that the new episodes would arrive in summer, but until now they have not given a specific date.

That same Tuesday they are also scheduled to broadcast a new episode of “Superman & Lois”. Recall that the Superman series resumes its broadcast on May 18, and there are 10 episodes ahead, until chapter 15, and if there was an episode a week, that date of August 10 is not reached, which means or what there are more episodes than they have announced, or another small break (few weeks) in the broadcast is coming.

Finally, it should be said that Tuesday, August 24, will be when the last episodes of “Supergirl”. It will be that day when he takes over from “Superman & Lois”, and on Tuesdays it will be broadcast with “Stargirl”.

Sunday July 11

8-9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Sunday July 18

8-9 pm DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Tuesday August 10

8-9 pm DC’s Stargirl

9-10 pm Superman & Lois

Tuesday, August 24



8-9 pm DC’s Stargirl 9-10 pm Supergirl