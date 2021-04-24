[Series] Danny Ramirez knows nothing about the supposed plot of the Mad Bomb in Falcon and Winter Soldier

More than a year before the premiere of the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” there was a rumor that indicated that the plot of the series was going to be about a massive viral threat, a kind of adaptation of the arc from the 70s comics about the Mad bomb, in which a series of devices similar to an atomic bomb used sonic waves that made people lose their sanity, and turned them into mindless zombies unleashed by extreme violence.

This arc of the comics, which at first I had intended to adapt for the movie “Captain America: Civil War” but was discarded, and that we did see somehow adapted in the first season of the series “Agent Carter” look was also scrapped for the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. At the end of February 2020, when the pandemic was beginning to manifest itself, the first information emerged that suggested that the plot of the series was to be changed to avoid similarities with the coronavirus.

None of all this information has been confirmed. Nor that they were to adapt Mad Bomb in any way, nor that there was any kind of change in the plot due to the pandemic, with all that that would have implied in times of confinement where they spent several months without being able to shoot anything. However, given all doubts, and the criticism that there have been to certain plots of the series, they have raised the question with the actor Danny ramirez.

In an interview by TV Line, the person in charge of giving life to the character of Joaquin Torres in the fiction of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was asked about this theory and told the media that “he had not heard of” that that plot line had been erased from the series and the history of the Sin Banderas / Flag Smashers.

A few words that do not end up clarifying us too much because the actor we know that he does not have a special relevance at the plot level within the series either. Also, do not forget that the series was all recorded under the production company “Pandemic Productions, LLC”, a name closely related to the possibility.

Via information | TV Line