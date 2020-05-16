Los Angeles, USA

The American series ‘The Blacklist’ was filming episode 19 of its seventh season when the coronavirus closed all of New York, but the fiction team had an idea to fill in the missing scenes: transform them into animated comic drawings.

“At first we thought it was the end of the season,” admitted producers Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath before the slowdown that the pandemic has caused in practically all shootings.

But soon they realized that animation is the only format that has been able to continue with the work and they decided to complete with drawings the remaining 20 minutes of the episode, which opens this weekend.

The action ‘thriller’ starring James Spader and Megan Boone becomes, in this way, one of the few productions that have been able to overcome the obstacles of the pandemic, albeit with ingenious measures.

“The series is like a graphic novel, so we decided that it would be something natural because it already had that tone,” Eisendrath explained in a phone conversation with Efe.

‘The Blacklist’ is a successful action thriller that chronicles ex-criminal Raymond Reddington’s collaboration with the FBI to clean up the city of crime, although his intentions are not what they seem.

The measure has allowed to pause the plot, whose seventh season will finally consist of 19 episodes and not the 21 initially planned, although it has an eighth on the way that will be filmed again with flesh and blood actors when possible.

“We didn’t know anything about animation,” said Eisendrath, who at first looked for other ideas like ending the chapter as if it were a classic radio soap opera until they were inspired by the Batman comics.

Instead of moving from the comic to the screen, ‘The Blacklist’ did – more or less – the reverse process.

MEAT AND BONE ACTORS OR THEIR DRAWING VERSIONS

‘We had a sequence in which two characters, Red and Liz, meet in a room, but being cartoons we were able to make them both walk the Washington National Esplanade with the Capitol in the background, something that we couldn’t in the studios’ Bokenkamp acknowledged for his part.

Even so, there were enormous difficulties in recording the dialogues because ‘each actor folded his drawing from his home and sometimes the interventions did not coincide’.

Despite the fact that the cast of the series is satisfied with its animated version, everyone hopes to return to the studio soon.

“We do not know when we will be able to record in New York, the writers are writing in their homes,” said Bokenkamp, ​​who believes that viewers continue to prefer flesh and blood interpreters.

Other productions have followed this idea to ‘save’ their coronavirus season.

For example, the ‘One Day at a Time’ team will turn an entire episode of the comedy into cartoons.

