[Series] Chris Hemsworth voiced one of Loki’s episode 5 cameos

The fifth episode of the series “Loki” it was riddled with references. Crowd of winks for the fans, together with the appearance of the occasional cameo. This has led to the chapter being discussed during the week, commenting on details and curiosities.

The chapter director, in fact responsible for directing all episodes, Kate herron, participated in the ForAllNerds podcast the other day and revealed who had voiced one of the cameos we have in the episode. Obviously, it touches warn of spoilers.

In the chapter, at the moment when they are going down to the bunker that serves as the base for Kid Loki, Classic Loki and Boastful Loki, we see a section of the ground for a moment. There we can see Frog Thor locked in a jar and trying to get to the Mjolnir. This one makes some noise, some whimpering. The director of the series has revealed that Chris Hemsworth gave voice to those noises.

We shot Chris Hemsworth for that. That is a brand new recording. Nothing recycled.

One of the writers of the series revealed that the introduction of Frog Thor was going to actually occur in a scene the first episode of the series, but it ended up being discarded, leaving it for that moment of the fifth episode.

Throg made his first appearance in the comics in Thor Vol. 1 # 364 in 1986. A remake was introduced in 2009 in Lockjaw and the Pet Avengers # 1. It originated as a man named Simon Walterson, who encountered the curse of living as a frog after an encounter with a witch. This is followed by a crazy story, but it ends with Walterson wielding a version of Mjolnir that transforms him into Throg, an amphibian with the powers of Thor.