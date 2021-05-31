[Series] Carmen Ejogo in talks for Secret Invasion

Little by little we are seeing how the distribution of “Secret Invasion”, one more of the series that Marvel Studios is preparing for Disney + and that, in this case, will bring back Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos. Although a few days ago we had the confirmation of Christopher McDonald, now The Illuminerdi portal adds another name to the casting they are preparing.

According to the portal, the actress Carmen Ejogo (third season of “True Detective”) would be in talks to play a character who “Comes from the same world as Nick Fury” and is described as a powerful leader with certain touches of “spy”. Although its comic counterpart is not known (if it has one), it does seem that it will have a lot to do with the character of Samuel L. Jackson, former leader of SHIELD.

Ejogo joins a cast that, in addition to Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, includes Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Killian Scott. Filming is expected to start this fall in the UK, after failing to start this April.

Via information | The Illuminerdi