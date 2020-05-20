Practically a year ago since, after eight successful seasons, Game of Thrones put an end to his career on HBO. And while the followers of the Poniente houses still wait for George R.R. Martin finishes the literary saga to compare one and another outcome … the end of the series still continues to divide, and much, the audience.

There were not a few fans who protested what, at the time, they considered a weak final season. And not only because of the short number of chapters that precipitated the events. The descent into hell of Daenerys’s madness, the way the Night King fell or the election of the new king of Westeros were some of the most discussed points.

But Carice van Houten, the actress who gave life to Melisandre, the Red Priestess, in Game of Thrones, found the end of the series “very good” and that so “random” way of choosing the new king in the last chapter. “They already warned us in the first season, when the one who was the king really did not want to be. That gives you a lesson: What is the point of fighting for that kind of power when, obviously, it will not make you happy?” the actress born in the Netherlands in an interview with Insider in which she described as “ungrateful” all those fans who criticized the final season so harshly and who even went so far as to collect signatures to redo the outcome.

In his opinion, Game of Thrones was the victim of his next success. And it is that the previous seasons were so good and the expectations were so high … that it was impossible to please everyone. “There was an audience that was very disappointed because until then everything had been very good,” said the actress, who immediately assures that feeling disappointed with a series “because it will not end exactly as you wanted” is something typical of “ungrateful”.

