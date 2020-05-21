The experience of a Spanish actress and an Australian film director, forced to cancel their wedding due to the coronavirus and confine themselves with his mother in a city where none of the three resides, Valencia, gave birth to “Canceled”, a series recorded with a mobile phone and financed by Screen Australia.

Composed of ten chapters of about 9 minutes each, of which the first two have already been released on Facebook with thousands of views, the series “is not just about canceling a wedding: it is about canceling a life, some plans, and that is what we have all gone through, so many people are identified, “actress María Albiñana explains to Efe.

Maria and her boyfriend, Luke Eve, flew from Los Angeles (USA), where they live, to Valencia, in eastern Spain, to get married on March 15, but the pandemic forced them to cancel the wedding at the last minute and to be confined with his mother, Karen, who had come from Australia to attend a marriage bond with 150 guests.

A project emerged between laughs

The actress recalls that, after the “initial shock”, one day Luke thought that this situation “would be so rare for a series” and commented “with laughter” to Screen Australia – the public body of that country that finances film productions and television-, with whom I was in contact for a previous project. And they loved the idea.

Created, shot and released during the confinement, this “comedy with dramatic overtones” in which the three were not only the protagonists, but had to “do everything” took many hours each day, explains the actress, who is also a dancer and journalist.

In addition, the publisher who is riding it is Australian but is based in Los Angeles; Sound and music are handled in Sydney, and graphic design is carried out in Argentina, “each in a time zone”, which meant that post-production had untimely hours.

“We have all been through anomalous situations” in this pandemic that “no one imagined” could happen, “but it is that our own was joined by very peculiar things,” explains María, starting with the fact that they only came to Valencia to get married and spend the famous festivities. from the Fallas of the city, and then they returned to Los Angeles, so they brought “a suitcase with almost no clothes.”

International travel, wedding canceled

The groom’s mother had also flown in from Australia to spend a few days in a country he was visiting for the first time, “and suddenly” they all stayed here.

They annulled the wedding on March 13, just before confinement was decreed in Spain, under pressure that the place where they were getting married did not want to pay them back and that many family and friends came from abroad.

María admits that at first, “it was a bit of a drama,” but they had “no choice” but to adapt to what was happening and now, after postponing the wedding to 2021, they are waiting to resume their projects, such as the feature film that Luke was about to release.

He claims that the series “is very authentic” and shows how all three are, including his (almost) mother-in-law, who had never performed or stood behind the camera, but “is doing very well.”

The actress affirms that everyone tells them that if they have passed this situation, everything can happen, although in her opinion, the pandemic and confinement “has been somewhat complicated, but for everyone”, not only for couples, and a situation that it has been lived “anywhere on the planet”.

“And to think that we have not done anything to have this story … is that we have had to live it,” concludes María, who concludes with laughter: “Then we have done something creative with it, but of course, having a film director and a Actress, it could not be otherwise. ”

