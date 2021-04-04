[Series] Brec Bassinger finishes filming the second season of Stargirl

This summer the second season of “Stargirl” on The CW network, leaving us new adventures of the young Courtney Whitmore as Stargirl and with her JSA, while they face villains like Eclipso or Shade, in addition to that we will have new faces like Jade’s.

Now comes the news that the lead actress, Brec Bassinger, she would have finished shooting her scenes for the series as shown by the image in which we see her posing next to the usual movie clapperboard, where we can see “EP: 213”, in clear reference to episode 13 of the second season. Same number of episodes as the first season.

There is still photography to be done, but Brec has finished his work on the second season. Likewise, there have been other actors who have finished their work, such as his co-star Hunter Sansone, who is Cameron Mahkent in the series and ended in March. That is, they are no days away from completing the entire production, but it does seem safe to say that the main photograph is done.

This second season does not yet have an official synopsis but it does have a confirmed release for this summer. We know that they will face new villains, and along the way they will meet other characters, such as Jay Garrick, for whom John Wesley Shipp will return, or Jakeem Thunder.