Series between Washington Nationals and Mets suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak

An outbreak of COVID-19 among the Nationals forced the series vs. the New York Mets, confirmed general manager Mike Rizzo. Therefore, eThe opening game and the weekend games have been postponed until later.

In it official statement from the Nationals commented as follows: “Major League Baseball announced today that the remainder of the series between the local Washintong Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park, including games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, have been postponed due to testing. and direct contact in which the organization of the Nationals are involved ”.

When will Washington debut

After the outbreak, Nationals players have been isolated to avoid future infections. If all goes well, the debut could come Monday against the Atlanta Braves.

Up to nine players who have tested positive or quarantined by direct contact they cannot be used in the next few weeks until they obtain a negative PCR test. That was the information the Rizzo commented.