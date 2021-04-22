[Series] Ben Barnes almost participated in Falcon and Winter Soldier

In November 2019, the actor Ben barnes publicly acknowledged that he had had discussions with Marvel Studios for a pair of superheroes. Some statements that on the one hand revealed that almost participation of the actor, and that brought as a tail what impact that could have on the Marvel-Netflix universe, since Barnes was in charge of giving life to Billy Russo / Jigsaw in the series “The Punisher” .

More than a year later, Barnes reveals that the director Kari Skogland I wanted him to have a role in the series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier from Marvel Studios”, but for agenda issues could not accept it.

The actor made the reveal during an Instagram Live with Rotten Tomatoes. He did not reveal the role in question and was limited to commenting on how director Kari Skogland “sent him a message saying that he was doing (The Falcon and the) Winter Soldier” and that there was possibly a role for him in the series. His filming, however, was tread with that of “Shadow and Bone.”

Y [Kari Skogland] he texted me saying what he was doing [El Halcón y el Soldado de Invierno] and that there could be a character for me in it. And I was about to do Shadow and Bones, so I didn’t even know what it could be.

Notably, Skogland worked with Barnes on episode 4 of the first season of “The Punisher,” as well as the 2015 miniseries “Sons of Liberty.”

It does not seem that Barnes ever found out what his role was. In the absence of any character that may appear in the final episode of the series, for example Power Broker / Power Agent, logic invites us to think of the character John Walker / US Agent or perhaps Karli Morgenthau, since in the comics this one is originally a man, Karl Morgenthau, as possible roles that were going to be offered to Barnes

Therefore, we are left wondering what that second character was for whom he was having conversations with the studio.

Via information | Rotten Tomatoes via Twitter @wccnda