[Series] Andor’s set images show the Imperials

The series has been filming for months “Andor”. More than four months being somewhat more precise. This will be the second live-action Star Wars series to hit the Disney + platform, expanding the Star Wars franchise in exciting new ways. We also know that it will be a prequel to what was seen in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”.

The production is being carried out in the utmost secrecy, as has happened with most Star Wars productions, but now a small variety of images from the set arrive. A material that comes from the United Kingdom, where the series is being produced from the beginning.

The events of the series take place before the “Rogue One” movie. We are going to know the past history of Cassian Andor and they are going to place us very close to the moment from which the story of “Rogue One” is told, although for example we are not going to see the android K-2SO this season. Consequently, we are not surprised that in this material we see Imperials who wear a look very similar to the one we already saw the character Orson Krennic, played by Ben Mendelsohn and who was the main villain in “Rogue One”.

Similarly, it is noteworthy that the set design has an air reminiscent of Canto Bight, the coastal city on the desert planet Cantonica, which Finn and Rose visited during the events of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” There is no indication that it invites us to think that it is the same place.

We still know very little about the series, which can act as a standalone project or even consist of multiple seasons (as there are future plans) that come to fully link with “Rogue One” and, consequently, with Episode IV.

Actor Diego Luna leads a cast that also includes Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.