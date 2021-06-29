series and premiere films during July for Latin America

HBO Max will begin operating in Latin America as of June 29. The platform, launched in the United States on May 27, 2020, will group different content in one place. This includes series and movies belonging to HBO.

HBO Max is a streaming service where WarnerMedia integrates content from firms such as TNT, truTV, Max Originals, DC, CNN, TBS, Cartoon Network, Adult Swin, Warner Bros and HBO. Part of the offer can be enjoyed within this service are The Lord of the Rings, Friends, Space Jam, Game of Thrones, The Powerpuff Girls, Looney Tunes, Wonder Woman, Batman, among many others.

HBO Max will be available in more than ten Latin American countries through two options, standard and mobile. The premieres of series and movies of HBO Go and HBO Premium will be included in HBO Max. The premieres that are expected during July 2021 are the following.

Series

Gossip Girl – July 8 The White Lotus – July 12

Films



No sudden move – July 1. Happy New – July 3. The Art of Being Adult – July 10 Superman: Tomorrow’s Man – July 12 Thholls July 2 – July 17 Tenet – July 24 Let it go – July 31st.

HBO Max allows the possibility of subscribe for a month, three months and a year. The cost varies according to the selected plan, between the standard alternative and the mobile one, and depending on the country.

The standard option allows users to enjoy the service on up to 3 devices at the same time, in addition to 4K resolution. On the other hand, the mobile alternative It only offers two alternative devices, for mobiles and tablets, with a resolution appropriate to the equipment, among other issues. In both cases it is possible to download the content.

Remember that we recently told you how to get 6 free months of HBO Max in Mexico or up to 40% on your subscription thanks to the Telmex Infinitum offers

HBO Max will be available in Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, Peru, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. You can check the prices by country in the following link.

