Series and movies that leave Netflix in the month of July

Like every month, the platform Netflix renews its CatalogueHowever, certain productions will also stop showing, so you still have a couple of days to enjoy them, so on this rainy day you already know what to do.

As happens every month, major productions such as The Witch, The Theory of Everything or The Game of Fortune will leave Netflix in July.

And although the streaming platform also renews its catalog, you still have time to enjoy the content that will no longer be shown.

So if you haven’t seen them and were thinking of doing it now, you will have to hurry because there are two days left until we start the month of July, half of the year.

List of content that leaves the Netflix platform in the month of July:

Movies leaving the platform

The film leaves the platform this July 1 The witch, Anya Taylor-Joy’s film debut five years before Lady’s Gambit that turned horror movies upside down.

The theory of everything 1st of July. During the 1960s, Cambridge University student and future physicist Stephen Hawking fell in love with his partner Jane Wilde.

The game of fortune starring Brad Pittt. Oakland Athletics general coach Billy Beane has an epiphany one day: Conventional baseball wisdom is wrong.

The Complete Bourne Saga The Almighty Trust 2 Beyond Dreams Double Love Battleship Hero Out of Water Book of Live 1 and 2 If You Were Me Army of One Temporary Family Split Casper World War Z Hellboy and the Golden Army Unbroken Danmachi Arrow of the orion Keeper of darkness Kings La Bamba Legends of passion Crazy police academy Lucy Miami Vice Minority Report Mamma mia The wedding day The accountant of Auschwitz The diary of Bridget Jones The Walk 4: the family goes to Miami Little Singham Inside Man You Carry Me One Punch-Man 12 Monkeys Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Saturday Night Fever Intimate Secrets Secret, Suicide The Code The Feels Transformers: Age of Extinction Hannibal Beverly Hills Cop 1 and 2 The City of Storms. two

Series that leave Netflix

One punch man, is a Japanese action-comedy web-comic, created by artist One and started in 2009. The world’s most powerful superhero can take down anyone in one fell swoop.

Julius Jr. He is a young monkey who, together with his friends, is able to bring ordinary objects to life and have fantastic adventures inside a magical game room known as the Box.

Winx Club: season 5. The reality show assigns a great mission to the Winx: to travel the world incognito to fulfill the dream of talented children.