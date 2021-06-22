[Series] Acolyte’s showrunner advances the proposal for the Star Wars series

Lucasfilm is releasing a ton of new content from Star wars in the next years. But one of the most intriguing projects is “The Acolyte”, a new tv series from the co-creator of “Russian Doll”, Leslye headland. They haven’t confirmed too much information, but they do confirm that the Disney + series will take audiences into a galaxy of dark secrets and dark side powers emerging in the last days of the High Republic era.

In a new interview with The AV Club, Headland has discussed his proposal for the Star Wars series. According to Headland, she has been a Star Wars fan since childhood. He cited as influences not only the original trilogy, but also various role-playing video games and the Expanded Universe novels by Timothy Zahn. However, it was important for Headland to find writers who did not think alike.

Different writers and even no prior knowledge of Star Wars

Sale

LEGO 75300 Star Wars Imperial Tie Fighter

The TIE fighter is equipped with an opening cockpit for a LEGO minifigure and 2 spring-loaded shooters that promise plenty of action. Includes a TIE fighter pilot with a blaster pistol, a stormtrooper with a blaster, and an NI-L8 protocol droid.

Logically, getting involved in a well-known franchise like this goes hand in hand with a series of formidable expectations, and for that very reason, when building its writing team, Headland chose to do something different.

First of all, I wanted people who were different from me, ”the Acolyte showrunner explains to seek diversity. I certainly didn’t want a room full of people who just vehemently agreed with me. Not from an ideological point of view, but an artistic one: people who had different writing styles or were interested in different things, all that kind of stuff. […] What he was looking for the most in the first place were people who believed he could execute a great script. And then at the job interview, I would talk to people who had life experiences that were different from mine, and who had Star Wars connections that were different from mine.

So far, all we know about “The Acolyte” is that it is a mystery thriller starring women and set in the era of the High Republic. Being set in a new era of Star Wars, and also prior to everything seen so far, it does not seem that it is necessary to know too much about the rest of Star Wars products. Perhaps for this reason, Headland sought out writers with a wide variety of experiences with the Star Wars franchise:

What I also learned from hiring my room is that each one’s fandom was very different Headland added. Nobody had the same experience with Star Wars. There were people like me who were like acolytes of [Dave] Filoni a posteriori. There was literally a writer who said, ‘I’ve never seen any of them. I’ve never seen any Star Wars media. ‘ And he texted me before we started the room, saying, ‘Luke and Leia are siblings, what…?’ [Risas.] And it was great, because I would really love to hear from someone who is not totally immersed in this fandom, to ask what do you think about this proposal that we just made?

The Acolyte will continue to consider the political aspect

The writer also spoke of opposition to various “opinions” that suggest that any future Star Wars projects should stay away from the politics. It makes sense when you consider that George Lucas pointed out directly that his films would be steeped in politics and that it is shocking that many fans watch those films without having a clue that they were influenced by things like the Vietnam War, Nazi Germany / the Nazi-occupied Europe, the Iraq war, and British colonialism.

It’s funny, because a lot of the comments I get, and I use the term ‘comments’ very lightly, but when I go on social media, the comments are: ‘Don’t make Star Wars political.’ And I say, ‘George Lucas made it political. Those are political movies. ‘ War is, by nature, political. That’s what you get. It is really what he was interested in talking about, looking at and digging into. So it is impossible to tell a story within your universe that does not have to do with something that the characters see externally reflected in what is happening in the galaxy in that particular time period. You know? That is another of the things that we have inherited from him and that we hope to continue reflecting in our work.

Star Wars RPG Game Lover

In that proposal of the writer it is important to note that in the interview, Headland revealed his love for Star Wars role-playing games, and argued that they show the potential of the franchise as a whole.

For me, that sort of thing is a lot of fun, because I’ve also played some Star Wars RPGs. And that’s my favorite version of Star Wars, the Star Wars where you can create your own Star Wars. So when people ask me, what is your favorite movie? And what is your favorite means of communication? I say, ‘I love role-playing games. In order to me, that’s Star Wars, being able to enter a universe and start playing. If you can’t do that with the movie, TV series, comic book novel, or video game, then I’m not sure you’ve done what you have to do as a creator of Star Wars material.

LGBTQ + representation in Star Wars

Finally, comment on her words when referring to the representation of the LGBTQ + collective in this franchise, bearing in mind that she has openly declared herself homosexual, and it is a franchise that has rarely featured homosexual characters.

I love that interview that Mark Hamill did, in which he says, ‘If Luke is gay to you, then of course he’s gay. It is something so strong and beautiful to him. I mean, I also use the Matrix example. Neo is a character who, if you’re going through an coming out or transitional experience, is a character that you are 100% drawn to, and you can fully follow that journey in a way.

Headland went on to talk about why the Queer representation is important to the LGBTQ + community, especially for fans of universes like Star Wars.

You have to feel that this is speaking directly to you, regardless of what you may be going through, at what point in your life you are going through. That being said, as someone who is a lesbian, whenever I see a gay or queer representation in the media, I cry out for joy. There is nothing like seeing that in the world.

For Headland, creators and companies have a unique opportunity to change the landscape, and explains why it is just as important to have diverse voices both behind and in front of the camera.

Having the power, when you create media, to include certain types of people who may not necessarily be in mainstream media or content is just… I know that for people who don’t identify that way, it doesn’t seem that important. , but for us it is huge. It’s a nice conversation. Sometimes people think that the representation only within the media – that is, within the story – compensates for the representation behind the camera, and that is, for me, even more important. As I said, representation in the media is very important, but there is also this kind of nuanced conversation that I would like more people to have about people behind the camera, and behind the scenes. Because I think that is where the true change occurs, and the true seismic change in culture.

Disney + has not announced a release date for the Star Wars series.

Via information | The AV Club