Series about Captain America and the Infinity Gems could solve several gaps in Rogers’ story

Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% has reached its end, resolving several important points regarding the personal conflicts of the protagonists, giving the opportunity to open more doors for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Being the second original series from Marvel Studios and Disney Plus, there are still several stories to tell, and the one to come is perhaps the most anticipated: Loki with Tom Hiddleston.

Although the series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, like WandaVision – 95%, it was developed after what happened in Avengers: Endgame – 95%, the series about Loki is going to explore an alternate reality after in the last film of the Russo brothers for Marvel the Norse god of deception, envy, intrigue and evil managed to steal the Tesseract once again, same as contains the gem of space.

And now that we know what happens in that alternate reality, many would like to know what happened to Steve Rogers when he returned to other timelines to return the gems. Well, the only thing that was known about him was that he decided to stay with Peggy Carter in the 1950s to fulfill his pending dance and lead a more ordinary life. At the end of Endgame, Chris Evans’ character appears in an older version just as Cap leaves.

Although that moment is key to Sam’s future, many questions remain about the path Steve traveled; in fact, there was much speculation about a possible Evans cameo in the Malcolm Spellman series and it was hoped to know more about the Cap, but there is nothing to indicate the end of old Captain America. This situation has sparked conversations about the convenience of doing a series on the super soldier and the infinity gems (via Comic Book).

The mission known as Time Heist organized by the Avengers to recover the victims of the snap, would have a similar path in Rogers’ lonely journey. Before reaching 50, he would have had the opportunity to meet other important characters and it certainly should not have been an easy road. Just as the Hulk had a direct encounter with Ancestral (Tilda Swinton), Cap was able to go through the same and even meet former enemies.

Although it is true that Steve has an unmatched level of morality, he would also have had to fight with some temptations related to the absolute power that the gems would give him, or else, he would have had to fight with the temptation of third parties who knew what he had in his power. All this without forgetting his necessary path to Planet Vormir, where Red Skull, his old opponent in Captain America: The First Avenger, is found – 79%.

This journey with the gems would also result in important conversations with Black Widow and Tony Stark, who gave their lives to save others. This would be an opportunity to give a better closure to the character of Scarlett Johansson that some would consider necessary before her solo film. So far it is not known with certainty if Marvel Studios plans to make a series about Captain America and the infinity gems, but this would end with several plot holes that were pending.

