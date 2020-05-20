The A series 2019-2020, interrupted since March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume in mid-June if the contagion curve continues to drop, the Minister of Sports said on Tuesday, Vincenzo Spadafora.

“We all hope that we can resume football as soon as possible, but at the moment we have no assurances, as the Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte already recalled. If, as we wish, the contagion curve continues to drop, then it will be possible to confirm the date of June 14 to resume Series A, “Spadafora said in an interview with the Italian outlet” ItalPress “.

“But we must come to this gradually, acting with care and responsibility, as we have done until now, “he continued. The Italian Government ordered the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to block the competition until at least June 14, pending the approval by the Scientific Technical Committee of the eventual approval for the return from football.

Series A has been stopped since March 9, after 26 days, with the Juventus leader with a point of advantage over the Lazio, second, and nine on the Inter de Milan, third.

The clubs have again organized individual trainings on May 4 and are waiting for the government’s approval to exercise in groups. However, there are still open negotiations on the requests of the Scientific Technical Committee for the sanitary protocol. In particular, it is currently envisaged that If there is a positive case in a team, the entire staff must remain in quarantine for fifteen days.

In this sense, the clubs sent the Scientific Technical Committee some alternative proposals to facilitate the organization of sports activity.

“A positive among players could harm their health first, including that of team workers. No it is a uniquely sports theme. I understand that, if there is a positive case, a new ‘stop’ could greatly affect the development of the matches, “acknowledged Spadafora.

“For this reason we are studying all possible solutions. The objective that we must achieve is not only to resume the championship, but to ensure that it closes,” he concluded.

