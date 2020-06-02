06/01/2020 at 21:50

CEST

EUROPE PRESS

The Torino-Parma and Hellas Verona-Cagliari meetings, corresponding to the twenty-fifth day, will open next Saturday, June 20, the return of Series A, halted since mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization announced on Monday that the four remaining games to complete matchday 25 of the top soccer category in Italy will be played on the weekend of June 20 and 21. On February 23, Series A announced the postponement of the four matches due to the threat of the coronavirus outbreak in the north of the country, specifically in the Lombardy and Veneto regions.

Thus, this Saturday the Torino-Parma will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Turin and the Hellas Verona-Cagliari at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona. For Sunday 21, the Atalanta-Sassuolo will be at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia Stadium in Bergamo and Inter Milan-Sampdoria at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan.

On Monday June 22, matchday 27 will begin with the Lecce-AC Milan, Fiorentina-Brescia and Bologna-Juventus duels. Series A, which has 12 days to play, has already offered all the dates and times of the remaining days, except for the last three

