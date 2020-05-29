Italian Serie A, stopped since March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will resume on June 20, and there is a specific possibility that the semifinals of the Italian Cup will take place on June 13, according to reports. this Thursday the Minister of Sports, Vincenzo Spadafora.

The decision was communicated by Spadafora after a meeting with the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), Gabriele Gravina, and that of the Serie A League, Paolo Dal Pino.

“As we have said from the first moment, football would resume only in security conditions. Now Italy is reopening and it is correct that football also return,” said Spadafora at the end of the meeting.

The Sports Minister stressed that the Scientific Technical Committee accepted the health protocol presented by FIGC and warned that, if the contagion curve were to rise significantly again, it would be necessary to block the competition again.

“Now we can say that the championship returns on June 20. I have already spoken to the Prime Minister (Giuseppe Conte) and he is satisfied. Personally I hope that a positive signal can be given to the country and used the week that goes from June 13 to 20 to complete the Italy Cup, “said Spadafora.

The cup competition was interrupted after the games of the two semifinals were played (Milan-Juventus 1-1 and Inter Milan-Naples 0-1), and Spadafora did not exclude that the tournament could be closed even before the resumption of Series A.

The Serie A League will decide in the next few hours on what date the league championship will end, which was interrupted on day 26 when Juventus Turin was leader with a point advantage over Lazio, second.

There remain to play twelve days plus four games corresponding to date 25, which had been postponed in early March as they were organized in regions then considered to be at high risk of contagion by coronavirus.

All matches will be played behind closed doors and with a maximum of 300 people in the stadiums, according to the FIGC health protocol.

The Federation also reiterated that it has prepared plans B and C in the case in which it was not possible to dispute the remaining days, which include the possibility of organizing a qualifying round to choose the champion and the descended clubs.

