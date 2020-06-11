The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has decided that the ‘playoffs’ will be the formula that will assign the title and the relegation places if Series A, which will restart on June 20, has to be suspended again due to the coronavirus.

06/08/2020 at 18:07

CEST

.

The three representatives from Serie A were the only ones to oppose a measure backed by the other 18 members of the FIGC council, which include representatives from minor leagues, soccer associations, coaches or referees.

In addition, it was decided that an algorithm based on the point average will be used if the suspension gets too close to August 2, the league’s end date. This solution would not award the title, but would determine European and relegation positions. However, at their meeting last Friday, the 20 Serie A clubs ruled out the ‘playoffs’ in the event of a stoppage and suggested using the algorithm only to decide European seats.

Series A, which stopped in early March with 12 games remaining, will resume without fans in the stadiums on June 20 and end in early August. Government security measures impose a 14-day quarantine for the entire squad in the event that a player or staff member tests positive for coronavirus.