Italy begins to see possible that the soccer resumes. If a few weeks ago they assured from the transalpine country that some clubs were seeing closer and closer that they would not play again, now they are beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel. As published by the Corriere dello Sport, the Italian Minister of Sports and Youth, Vicenzo Spadafora, and the president of the Italian Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina, have met to discuss the return of Serie A.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet again at the end of next week to close the final return date. The intention is to resume the competition after Easter. A priori the Italian government plans to extend the term of confinement until May 2, so the league would not resume until three weeks later. That is the term that the clubs would have established to fine-tune, again, their players and thus carry out a mini-season.

At the next meeting they will set the exact date to return to work, although it will be nuanced. Foreign footballers who are undergoing confinement in their respective countries will have to be quarantined for 14 days when they return to Italy., which will delay their incorporation into the team and thus the first phase of re-adaptation of the team would be lost, since it is mandatory to avoid that, in case of having a coronavirus, they infect the rest of the teammates. This is the case, for example, of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gravina promised Spadafora during the meeting that a medical commission will study a scientific protocol to return to training without problems. The idea they have is to return in small groups and not the entire staff at the same time to avoid infections. From the Italian Federation they are developing a protocol that guarantees the health of players, coaching staff and all team personnel.