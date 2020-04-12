The coronavirus crisis continues to plague the world of football. With practically all the sport king stopped, except in Belarus, the leagues continue looking for the form in which to resume the competitions. In Italy they study not to open the stadiums until 2021.

Series A continues to search for the best formula so that the clubs can resume training to subsequently resume what remains of the competition. One of the measures being considered in the transalpine country is for players to gradually start training from May in sports cities.

Even so, the situation remains unknown, since everything will depend on the progress made in the fight against the coronavirus. And another of the possible solutions for the rest of the season is disputed without problems is that the stadiums remain closed until 2021, reason why the end of this course and the beginning of the next one would be behind closed doors.

In addition to these measures, we are also still looking for the way to end the season. One of the hypotheses is that Series A would be played in its entirety, the remaining twelve days, in the capital of Italy: Rome. The idea is to stop the spread of the coronavirus despite the fact that the disease is expected to be controlled in May.