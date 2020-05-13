Series A has proposed this Wednesday to the Italian Government resume the championship on June 13 to dispute the twelve remaining days, the league body reported in an official statement.

05/13/2020 at 17:39

CEST

EFE

“With regard to the resumption of sports activity, it has been indicated, in compliance with the decisions of the Government and in accordance with the medical protocols that protect the players, the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship,” Read in the official note provided by the Serie A League.

The Italian league has been interrupted since March 9, on matchday 26, with Juventus leading with a point of advantage over Lazio, second, and nine over Inter Milan, third. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) recently postponed the deadline to end the 2019-2020 season until August 2.

This very Wednesday, the Minister of Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, reiterated in an intervention in the Italian Senate that it is early to make a decision on the eventual resumption of Series A as the evolution of the contagion curve of COVID-19 has yet to be analyzed.

“The government line was a line of care and protection of the health of all. The images of the dead remain in our memory and that is why we wanted to reopen with the utmost care. As a minister of sport, I am clear about the social importance that it has football and it would be a paradox if I didn’t recognize this aspect, “he said.

“I want to make it clear. The championship will return, as we all wish, it will because we will reach that possibility after a series of activities that will allow security to resume for all, it was not possible to decide in a hurry, due to pressure from others, “he added.

Spadafora did confirm that team training may be resumed from May 18, since the FIGC adapted the security protocol in accordance with the requests of the Scientific Technical Committee.

