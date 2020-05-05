Two players per field, several shifts so that everyone can exercise in maximum security conditions, gyms and closed changing rooms and showers at home or in individual residences mark the gradual Series A teams return to practice.

After 55 days of confinement to contain the coronavirus, Italy has started the so-called “Phase 2”, that of coexistence with this disease, and, after the approval of the Ministry of the Interior, some soccer players have already stepped on the grass.

The first to do so were the Sassuolo players, who went to the Mapei sports center and trained as of this Monday, as seen in a video published by the Emilia Romagna region club.

In the coming days, so will the Inter Milan, the leader Juventus Turin, who started the medical examinations on Monday, or the Roma, which is armoring its Trigoria sports center to host in the coming days, among others, the Spanish Carles Pérez and Gonzalo Villar or the Argentines Javier Pastore and Diego Perotti.

The first to apply security measures was himself Sassuolo, who organized rounds of three players each divided into several hours of the day to provide everyone with the opportunity to practice.

In the case of the northern team, the training was not compulsory but voluntary and was developed without the presence of any member of the technical staff. The Sassuolo footballers limited themselves to an athletic exercise, with a race to recover their rhythm.

“All athletes are prohibited from accessing sports center facilities such as locker rooms, gyms or offices. The technical staff was not present, while the presence of a member of the medical staff in case of emergency was guaranteed, “Sassuolo said in an official statement.

The next few days will mark the return to the playing fields, for individual training, of the other Serie A clubs, which will follow similar measures to those applied by Sassuolo. Soccer players will not be able to use the showers in their locker rooms and, after training, they must return to their homes or use the bathrooms in the rooms of the residences of sports centers.

All, as ordered by the Government, must maintain a safety distance of at least two meters at all times to reduce the risk of contagion.

Juventus summoned its ten foreign players who returned to their countries in the most serious phase of the pandemic, began the medical examinations And this Monday it was the turn of the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who decided to stay at his home in Turin with his wife and children.

The champion box of Italy He received the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo late Monday, who was the first to leave Turin in early May to visit his mother in Madeira. after she suffered a cerebrovascular problem, from which she has already recovered.

CR7 arrived in Turin aboard his private plane and you must respect two weeks of quarantine before you can join your colleagues in training at the Continassa sports center.

In the next few hours the Argentine will also arrive in Turin Gonzalo Higuaín, the Brazilians Douglas Costa and Álex Sandro, the Pole Wojciech Szczesny or the German Sami Khedira, who also returned to their respective countries in the most acute phase of the pandemic.

