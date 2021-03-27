Series A: Lazio president and doctors suspended for hiding Covid-19 cases

Lazio of the A series was fined 150 thousand euros by the Italian Soccer Federation, in addition to the club president, Claudio Lotito, was suspended for 7 months after not having complied with the health regulations implemented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the end of 2020, Lazio was accused of not revealing information about positive cases of coronavirus within the club, which were detected near the matches of La UEFA champions league that Lazio played against him Zenith and Bruges.

The fines were determined as Lazio allowed three players who tested positive for coronavirus to be in training with their teammates on November 3 and see activity against Torino and Juventus, although their names were not revealed.

Likewise, Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia, Lazio doctors, were suspended for one year.

