Wednesday May 13, 2020

The Italian tournament assembly proposed the government of that country on June 13 as the date to return to play and thus complete the season before the end of August. The last word will have the Italian government, who must give the green light for the return of the activity.

The coronavirus pandemic is beginning to control Europe and with it several countries are ready to open after several weeks of quarantine. Thus, while the Bundesliga is getting ready to return to the competition, in Italy a date is already in sight to resume activity.

After the Series A assembly, June 13 was proposed as the time to resume a competition that has been paralyzed since March 9, which would allow the tournament to end before August 2 and thus adjust to the UEFA calendar with Champions and Europa League.

“With regard to the resumption of sports activity, the date of June 13 for the resumption of the championship has been indicated, in compliance with the decisions of the Government and in accordance with the medical protocols that protect the players,” he indicated the text published by the Italian tournament.

However, there is still one more step. It is that despite having defined a date to play again, everything is in the hands of the determination made by the Italian government, which must give the green light to the return of football.

This same Wednesday, May 13, the Italian Sports Minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, assured that “the championship if it will return, as we all wish, it will do so because we will reach that possibility after a series of activities that will allow security to resume for all, it was not possible decide quickly, under pressure from others ».

At the moment the only thing clear is that the Italian football clubs will return to training this May 18, while a resolution is expected on the return to competition and dispute the 12 remaining dates of a tournament that has Juventus as leader with 63 points , one more than his escort Lazio.