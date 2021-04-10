Series A: Daniele de Rossi is hospitalized for emergency by Covid

It’s been a little over a year since the legend of Roma, Daniele de Rossi announced his retirement from soccer with Boca Juniors; Despite that, the 2006 world champion has been close to the fields, but this morning, Italian football is in suspense.

Several Italian media confirmed that De Rossi had to be hospitalized in an emergency due to respiratory complications derived from Covid, recalling that in the past World Cup qualifiers he traveled with the coaching staff, a period in which he could be infected.

De Rossi joined the coaching staff of Roberto Mancini, starting this year. After testing positive for the Covid, the former Italian midfielder began to feel ill, to the point where the pneumonia worsened in the last hours.

It should be noted that other footballers of the ‘Azzurra’ have tested positive after returning to their clubs, considering that in recent weeks, the number of infected has increased in Italy. Players and former teammates have sent their support to De Rossi through social networks.