El Torino, club of the first division of Italian football, announced this Wednesday that one of its players tested positive for the new coronavirus, without specifying his name, in a week in which the teams of the A series they can return to training, although individually.

“In the first medical tests carried out on the Torino players, a positive of the covid-19 has appeared,” the northern Italian club, which was fifteenth in the Serie A table when it was suspended on 10 September, said in a statement. March.

“The soccer player, currently asymptomatic, was immediately quarantined and will be constantly followed,” added Torino, one of the Italian clubs who expressed concern about the return of the championship in the current healthcare context in Italy, with almost 30,000 coronavirus deaths.

Club Urban Cairo president acknowledged this week that there were “divergent opinions,” even if all 20 Serie A teams officially supported the option to end the season.

Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora warned on Wednesday that at the moment it is “impossible to set a date” to resume the league.

Today from Turin it was also announced that Paulo Dybala, Juventus forward, Torino’s classic rival, was cured of the coronavirus, after failing a double COVID-19 test.

The Argentine attacker revealed that he was infected last March 21 with his girlfriend, and was one of the three Juventus players to be infected, along with the Frenchman Blaise Matuidi and the Italian Daniele Rugani, who also recovered a few weeks ago.

