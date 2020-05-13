The A series joins the Premier, the League and the Bundesliga and also will resume after stoppage due to coronavirus. The Italian championship decided together with the clubs, in a meeting that took place this Wednesday, return to competition on June 13, awaiting the definitive approval of the Government. The aim is to finish with the remaining 12 days before the return of the European competitions.

For this reason, the dispute of days during the week is expected, in order to lighten the competition and reduce the dates of this in favor of the preseason of the players. It is also stipulated that the semifinals and the final of the Coppa Italia are held, in addition to a game postponed in the days prior to the definitive suspension of Series A.

Right now, Juventus led Serie A with 63 points, just one more than the great revelation of the competition, a Lazio that is in a position to fight the title against Vecchia Signora. Behind appear Inter Milan, with 54 and one game less, and Atalanta, with 48, although also with a postponed match.

Series A reiterates, in the relationship with the licensees of audiovisual rights 2018-2021, the need to respect the payment terms established by the contracts to maintain a constructive relationship with them. Regarding the resumption of sports activity, the date of June 13 was indicated for the resumption of the championship, in accordance with government decisions and medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals. The Assembly also indicated that Dr. Nanni of the Bologna company would represent in the FIGC Medical Scientific Commission the requests of the Companies, which will be previously informed at the meeting.