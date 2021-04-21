[Serie] New rumor about the characters of Netflix series in the MCU

For a long time we have been dragging rumors about what will happen to the heroes of the Marvel-Netflix universe that is completely closed right now, and that many still place outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios is going to make a move in the next few years with all this matter. Very reliable rumors point to the presence of Charlie Cox as Daredevil in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. In addition to this, other information has sounded that have indicated that there is interest in recovering other characters such as Jessica Jones and The Punisher.

A new rumor that now comes, to be treated with caution, offers more specific details about those future plans that they would have in Marvel Studios for these characters.

Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter will appear in a Disney + series Vincent D’Onofrio would return as Kinpgin for the solo series being prepared for Echo and perhaps for Hawkeye, but it would be a cameo nonetheless. They will likely recast Luke Cage and Danny Rand

What is repeated is that it will be that there will be no direct reference to his time and previous experiences in the Netflix series. Thus, for example, if Jessica Jones returns, it will not mention her history with Trish, or it will ignore Daredevil’s past with The Hand. In a way, they would be actors playing the same characters, but within a different universe.

Via information | That Hashtag Show