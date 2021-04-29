[Serie] Hawkeye and Echo in more comic costumes in images from the set of Hawkeye

The behind-the-scenes images play a trick on the series “Hawkeye”, because they could ruin part of the surprise that the series had prepared. In the past, images from filming outdoors have left us images of the protagonists’ costumes. Now it is revealed that there is even more to see from the protagonists of the Marvel series.

The material that has reached the Internet allows us to see the characters of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Echo (Alaqua Cox) dressed in new outfits that look especially close to the comics.

On one side we have the Echo suit. From his characterization we can highlight the hand painted on his face, as in the comics, although curiously only on the cheek, not on the entire face. It is interesting that we only see the fingers of the face paint but not the rest. In the images we see her wearing a suit that plays with a combination of the colors of Hawkeye, the purple tones, perhaps a reflection that she is a student of the archer, but also includes the symbol in the upper left part of the chest. We also see Jeremy Renner with a pure suit from the comics, in a purple tone that until now we had only been able to see in the cartoons. In both cases, they wear long sleeves, compared to the outfits from the comics.

All this comes to us despite the fact that the main photography of the series has already ended, although it is not very clear why this material has now transcended

“Hawkeye” stars Jeremy Renner, who reprises his role as Clint Barton, a role he began playing in 2011’s “Thor.” The series is expected to follow Clint as he trains Kate Bishop to become the new Eye. of Halcón. The series is also expected to examine Clint’s time as Ronin, the superhero identity he assumed during the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

Joining Renner we have Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Fra Fee as Kazi, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne / Espadachín, Alaqua Cox as Maya López / Eco and Zahn McClarnon as William López. The Disney + series does not yet have a release date, but its premiere is expected by the end of this 2021.

Via information | Instagram agunn007