Serie A: Zlatan Ibrahimovic undergoes knee surgery and recovery time is revealed

Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic, forward of the Milan, underwent a cleaning operation on his left knee in Rome this Friday, the Milanese team reported in a statement.

Ibrahimovic, who will turn 40 next October, attended the Salvator Mundi International Hospital in the Italian afternoon and was operated on by doctors Volker Musahl and Fabrizio Margheritini, with the presence of Milan’s doctor Stefano Mazzoni.

Also read: Euro 2021: Christian Eriksen will be discharged today after undergoing surgery; will not be able to play with Inter Milan

The Swedish striker, who was injured in May during a Serie A match won against Juventus, will begin a rehabilitation process to get ready for the start of the next Serie A on 22 August.

⚫️ Zlatan Ibrahimovic, knee surgery Milan indicated that everything went well and that the forward is already recovering pic.twitter.com/HJsKkYXRRu – BeSoccer (@besoccer_ES) June 18, 2021

It will take about two months for Ibrahimovic to be fully recovered.

Milan finished second in the last Serie A and qualified for the next Champions League, after a seven-year absence.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content