Serie A: Wink to Pumas? Victor Osimhen trains with the university jersey

Victor osimhen, forward for Napoli and Nigeria national team, He surprised his followers through his social networks, by sharing part of his training, but with a somewhat familiar outfit for Liga MX.

Through his Instagram account, the partner of “Chucky” Lozano at Napoli he shared a series of photographs in which he appears training with the Pumas de la UNAM shirt.

“Your fight will be admired only after you achieve success, work hard!” Osimhen wrote in the post.

However, despite the fact that he appeared with the National University Club shirt, a possible “signing” of the Pumas would be practically impossible, since, according to information from Transfermarkt, Osimhen is valued at 50 million euros.

To get an idea of ​​the enormous difference between the teams of the Top teams in Europe and those of Liga MX, the value of the entire Pumas squad according to this same site is 35 million euros.

