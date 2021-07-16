Serie A will ban green uniforms for the 2021-22 season; Sassuolo the most affected club

Serie A has put Club Sassuolo in trouble for the 2021-22 season, as the Italian League has made changes to the regulations and from next season it will not be possible to wear a green uniform, because TV is concerned that the blends in with the color of the grass.

Given this measure, the most affected club would be Sassuolo, a team that wears green and has this color as the main and institutional color.

The Italian team must change its uniform and likewise, it could modify its institutional colors and its design to take a new color as a distinctive before this measure.

In addition to Sassuolo, the other clubs will not be able to wear green in their uniforms, as Lazio and Atalanta wore green as visitors this season.

The Leon Club, before this measure, launched a message of support for the Italian team. “Dear Sassuolo, we found the solution. Change the colors of the field.”

