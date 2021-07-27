in Sports

Serie A: What if they signed Messi? Madness in Bologna with the signing of Arnautovic

The Bologna fans took to the streets to celebrate the signing of Arnautovic and the images that were seen in the Italian city were more typical of a celebration for winning a title than for the signing of a footballer.

The reason why the fans took to the streets of the Italian city was to welcome Marko Arnautovic, Austrian striker who already knows Italy and Serie A since in the 2009-10 season he played for Inter Milan. Now the Austrian arrives from China and has been the star signing of Bologna that Mihajlovic trains.

