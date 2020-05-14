The 20 Italian Serie A clubs agreed yesterday to set Saturday, June 13, as the possible date to resume the championship without the presence of the public in the stadiums.

The date depends on receiving the approval of the Italian government.

“As for the resumption of sports activity has been established, keeping respect for government decisions and in accordance with health protocols to protect players and staff, June 13 is the established date for the resumption of the league” , the governing body of the league said in a statement after a virtual assembly of the clubs.

Earlier in the day, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora reported that training sessions could be resumed collectively from May 18, after a new security protocol was approved against the coronavirus pandemic. The teams had already returned to training last week, with individual sessions.





WITH A POSITIVE, THE TEAM GOES TO QUARANTINE

According to the protocol, the players and other employees of the teams will be under meticulous observation and must undergo COVID-19 tests. If a person tests positive on a check, the entire club must be quarantined for two weeks.

If the positive occurs after the resumption of the tournament, this would imply that the last rivals of the affected team would also have to isolate themselves. This would make it impossible to continue the competition.

“If I am asked about the need for the entire team to be quarantined, I think the answer is simple. Soccer is by nature a sport in which it is not possible to maintain distances. It is necessary, therefore, to foresee this isolation. Undervalue this problem has already caused the quarantine of several footballers of Serie A teams, “said Spadafora.

Speaking before the Italian Senator, Spadafora said that the tournament will only resume “if security measures and protocol are followed.”

“The government line was a line of care and protection of the health of all. The images of the dead remain in our memory and that is why we wanted to reopen with the utmost care. As minister of sport, I am clear about the social importance that it has football and it would be a paradox if I didn’t recognize this aspect, “said Spadafora.





PAUSE

Series A has been interrupted since March 9, when the government ordered national confinement.

The championship has 12 dates left to play, plus four games from the 25th date that were postponed. In addition, the Italian Cup is in the middle of its semifinals.

Juventus leads the standings with a point advantage over their Lazio guard.

Italy, particularly the northern Lombardy region, was one of the countries in Europe most affected by the outbreak.

12

MATCHES

Most teams are missing to finish the season.

