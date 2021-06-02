Serie A: Romelu Lukaku confirms his continuity at Inter Milan

Football player Romelu lukaku of Inter Milan in the A series, confirmed his continuity in the team Neroazurro for next season, after the strong rumors of his departure after the crisis the institution is going through.

I’m staying at Inter. I already had contacts with Inzaghi. Maybe I shouldn’t say that yet … but it was a very positive conversation. I feel good at the club “, were the words of Romelu Lukaku.

The Neroazurro team forward spoke in front of the media, where he made it clear that he will continue with the current Italian soccer champion and even confirmed his rapprochement with his new coach Simone Inzaghi.

In recent weeks the possible departure of many important Inter players has sounded strong, due to a crisis that the club is going through, as seen with the departure of Antonio Conte and the possible sale of Achraf Hakimi to PSG.

