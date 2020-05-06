Without balls, without contact with his teammates and without entering the locker room.

One-on-one, Serie A players are returning to the training grounds this week, with a series of strict guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ten Sassuolo players were among the first to return on Monday, training alone at the team’s facilities. The players were scattered on various fields — some had a court all to themselves — and performed only low-intensity, ball-free exercises.

Another 10 Sassuolo players were able to exercise on Tuesday. The current leader Juventus, Atalanta, Bologna and Udinese also resumed training.

“There is a great desire to return to play and to return to training, even individually, is positive because the players gradually return to work, whether or not the season is restarted,” said Damiano Tommasi, president of the association of footballers in Italy.

After undergoing the COVID-19 test, authorized players went to training centers dressed for practice and immediately left to bathe at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Turin on Monday after spending much of the confinement at his home in Madeira, Portugal, so he will have to spend 14 days in isolation before reporting to Juve.

Milan is the only team that is reluctant to return so far. They are awaiting further details from medical and government experts before asking their players to re-enter.

Although soccer leaders hope to return to play in June without fans in the stands, the government has not given approval to resume the 124 games that are pending.

The government wants football managers to adjust their protocols in the event that a player or team member becomes infected after returning to training: either quarantine the entire team – which could possibly result in suspension from the league – or just the player or member who tested positive.

“Team practice will return on May 18 if the protocol is approved,” said Vincenzo Spadafora, the Italian sports minister. “We will have a response at the end of the week.”

The Italian government is also pending Germany’s decision on Wednesday whether or not to resume the Bundesliga.

At least 15 Serie A players have tested positive for the virus since the season was suspended on March 9.