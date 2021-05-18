Serie A: Paulo Dybala celebrates his 100th goal with Juventus with an expensive gift (PHOTOS)

Forward Paulo Dybala showed off big, showing off his new toy that he will have at home, as part of his celebration of reaching 100 goals as a Juventus player in Italian soccer.

Via Instagram, the Italian car agency ‘Lamborghini‘released the images where the Argentine striker from Vecchia Signora poses next to and inside the vehicle that he gave himself for his first hundred goals with the club.

Read also: Liga MX: América and Rayados would seek to sign Camilo Vargas

“Soccer star and forward @paulodybala has become the first non-European to score 100 goals for @juventus. After a factory visit in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Dybala acquired an Aventador S Roadster and fulfilled a dream of his entire life, thus celebrating his exciting achievement, “they wrote.

Forward Paulo Dybala scored the 100th goal of his career for Juventus in the away win against him Sassuolo, in the action corresponding to day 36 of the A series from Italy in the current 2020-2021 season.

Read also: Liga MX: Fernando Schwartz highlights the attitude of Club América despite his elimination