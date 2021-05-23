Serie A: Napoli president announces dismissal of Gennaro Gattuso as coach

Coach Gennaro Gattuso lived his last game as coach of Napoli in the draw against him Hellas verona in local condition, with which, they lost their place in the following season in the UEFA champions league.

Through his social networks, President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed the dismissal of the Italian strategist from the Neapolitan bench with an emotional message to him and his entire family.

“Dear Rino, I am happy to have spent almost two seasons with you. Thanking you for your work, I wish you success wherever you go. A hug to your wife and children too. Aurelio De Laurentiis,” he wrote.

Caro Rino, I sound happy to say that the trascorso quasi due stagioni con te. Ringraziandoti per il lavoro svolto, you augur successi ovunque your vada. An abbraccio anche a tua moglie e ai tuoi figli. Aurelio De Laurentiis – AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) May 23, 2021

Napoli spread an image of coach Gennaro Gattuso on their social networks during the team’s last game in the 2020-2021 season at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium with the legend “Thank you Mister”.

