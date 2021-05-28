Serie A: Massimiliano Allegri would fill the place of Andrea Pirlo at Juventus

Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri, would be the new coach of Juventus Turin in the A series for the second time in his career, taking the place of Andrea Pirlo who failed to qualify them to the UEFA champions league.

According to different media from the old continent, Massimiliano Allegri would be forgetting the interest of Real Madrid and Florentino Pérez, to sign for the Serie A team until the 2024-2025 season.

The Italian coach sounded to reach the bench of teams such as Tottenham in the Premier League and the Merengue team in Spain, but he would be choosing to continue in Italy to replace Andrea Pirlo.

Massimiliano Allegri in his outstanding career for Juventus adds a total of 5 Series A, 4 Italian Cups and 2 local Super Cups, while with AC Milan he managed to win another league championship and a Super Cup.

