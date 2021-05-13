Serie A: Lautaro Martnez and Antonio Conte face off in a boxing match after facing Roma

Serie A Romelu Lukaku organized a fun activity in Inter’s training session

Lautaro Martnez and Antonio go to blows in a boxing ring. Inter

After the confrontation between Antonio Conte and Lautaro Martnez during the match against Roma went viral, Romelu Lukaku decided to put an end to the locker room problems and organized a boxing match between the coach and the striker. During Inter’s training, the Belgian organized an activity for both parties to finalize their differences.

With an improvised ring and in the middle of the field, Lukaku acted as the host and put gloves on each one. As if it were a real boxing match, Lautaro and Conte they positioned themselves in each corner before the gaze of their companions.

Martnez had conflicts with the strategist, after he was substituted in the match against ‘La Loba’ at minute 77. The Argentine had barely entered 36 ‘so he showed his dissatisfaction with the movement.