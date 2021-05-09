Serie A: Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo close to being left out of the Champions League

The Milan gave a lesson to Juventus this Sunday and overwhelmed him 0-3 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, which allowed him to settle in the Champions League positions in Serie A at the expense of the Juventine team, which was fifth and currently out of the European cup three days from the end.

Some goals from the Spanish Brahim Díaz and the Croatian Ante Rebic, together with a header from the English defender Fikayo Tomori, gave a blow to Serie A and Juventus, whose backhand could be even harder if the Ivorian Frank Kessie did not miss a maximum penalty .

Nine years later, Milan once again conquered the Allianz Stadium and placed second in the table with 72 points, tied with Atalanta, with Naples fourth with 70 and Juventus, fifth with 69.

Juventus came out strong, with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Spanish Álvaro Morata in the lead, but Milan managed to hold the push and, little by little, seized the ball, until they created potential dangerous situations in the rival area. .

Stefano Pioli’s box went from less to more and, a few seconds before the break, he got the goal from the lead, the work of Brahim with a wonderful curved right hand to a squad that Giorgio Bonucci could not save under the sticks.

It was a psychological blow for Juventus, who were able to capitulate before game time when Chiellini caused a penalty for a clear touch with one hand in the area, from Brahim’s shot. Kessie, a specialist usually from eleven meters, was hypnotized by the Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who managed to repel his shot.

The negative news was added to Milan, because shortly after Ibrahimovic had to retire due to a sprained left knee. But the night of the Allianz Stadium awarded the most organized team and the one with the clearest ideas.

The Juventine reaction was left in a shot with Cristiano’s left leg that went wide, while Milan arrived with more and more danger to the Szczesny area.

And his drive was made concrete with two great goals in the space of four minutes. Rebic hung the ball into a square with a great shot with his right foot from 20 meters in the 78th minute and Tomori completed a historic win with a perfect header in the 82nd.

Milan settled in full Champions League positions while Juventus is increasingly against the ropes, fifth in the table and with demanding matches against Sassuolo and Inter, before closing the course against Bologna