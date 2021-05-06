Serie A: José Mourinho would have asked for the signing of Raúl Jiménez for Roma

A few days ago, the team of the Rome unexpectedly announced the arrival of Jose Mourinho for the next season, returning to Serie A, after 11 years of leaving Inter Milan, a team with which he won the league, the Cup and the Champions League.

The Portuguese strategist is already beginning to analyze the possible reinforcements for the following campaign and according to Sportitalia, he would have requested the signing of the Mexican attacker, Raúl Jiménez.

Also read: Tigres UANL: The signing of Florian Thauvin would be closed for the Apertura 2021

The future of the Club América youth squad remains uncertain and his return will depend on the evolution he presents after suffering a skull fracture last November. Jiménez has already started training with the rest of his teammates; however, his return for the current season looks complicated.

30 years and the best thing is to spend it with you as a family! @danielabassom #Arya I love you.

One more year of life and grateful for the opportunity I have to be here, thanks to all who have taken the time to congratulate me. It will be a great year. # hbdtome #complies pic.twitter.com/ULyCMkJO1U – Raúl Jiménez (@ Raul_Jimenez9) May 5, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas or Cruz Azul would ‘pay’ a million for Néstor Araujo

The advantage that the ‘La Loba’ team could have is that, according to transfermarkt, the 30-year-old forward lowered his market value, which would make his arrival in Serie A more affordable, where he would have to compete with Edin Dzeko for ownership.