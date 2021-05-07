Serie A: José Mourinho is immortalized by the fans in a mural in Italy

The artist Harry greb He painted this Friday on a wall in the central neighborhood Testaccio from Rome, one of the fiefdoms of Romanista fans, the Portuguese José Mourinho, new coach of the capital’s team, on board a scooter and wearing a scarf in the club’s colors, yellow and red.

The announcement of the signing of Mourinho As of the next season, it triggered the enthusiasm of the Roma fans, who from this Friday can “venerate” the Portuguese coach in his special Testaccio mural, a reference to the 1953 film “Roman Holidays”, starring Audrey hepburn Y Gregory peck.

On the mural, Mourinho He appears dressed in a blue suit and tie, a white shirt and a yellow and red puff on board a Vespa, which for this occasion takes the name “Specialone”, referring to the nickname “Special One” that accompanied the Portuguese at the beginning of his career.

In the suit, instead of the traditional white scarf, Mourinho wears one with the green, white and red tricolor, symbol of the Italian league title that the fans ask him to return to Rome twenty years later.

Mourinho was the great bet of the American property of the Friedkin family to relaunch a club that is seventh in the Serie A classification and that said goodbye with honors this Thursday from the Europa League in the semifinals.

‘MOU’ ALREADY HAS A TEAM! ⁰⁰ ⚠️ After leaving @SpursOfficial, José Mourinho was announced as the new manager of @OfficialASRoma starting next season. ✍ The contract will expire on June 30, 2024. What can you contribute to the #SerieA? pic.twitter.com/nIfOXIt0fW – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) May 4, 2021

With players like Spaniards Borja Mayoral and Pedro Rodríguez, Roma beat United 3-2 at the Olímpico, but ended up eliminated after losing the first leg by a resounding 2-6.

Mourinho, who has already triumphed in Italy with Inter Milan, with whom he conquered the 2010 treble, received the photo of the Testaccio mural, published by the artist Harry Greb, with a ‘like’ through his Instagram account .

